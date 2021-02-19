Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Down 0.4%

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.08. 25,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 7,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 225,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares during the last quarter.

