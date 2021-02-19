Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OYST traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OYST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

