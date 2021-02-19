Oxen (LOKI) One Day Volume Hits $458,089.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $59.11 million and $458,089.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,792.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.44 or 0.03744620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.87 or 0.00441889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $707.90 or 0.01366790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00506446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.78 or 0.00466814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00327884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,948,786 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

