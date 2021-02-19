Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

NYSE OVV opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

