Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.06 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after acquiring an additional 309,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.