Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lifted by Cormark to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

Shares of OR opened at C$14.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.35. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.70.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

