Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,704. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $988.96 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

