Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 10,037,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 39,448,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm has a market cap of $97.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

In other news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,185,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,115 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

