(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. (OPS.V) shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of (OPS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get (OPS.V) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for (OPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (OPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.