Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Position Lowered by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ooma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ooma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ooma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $357.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

