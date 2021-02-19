OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,778 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 764,969 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

