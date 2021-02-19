OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,166,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE KB opened at $39.41 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

