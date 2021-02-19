OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15,648.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $375.88 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.69 and its 200 day moving average is $318.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.00, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,466 shares of company stock worth $96,455,299 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

