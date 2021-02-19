Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ONC opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.95.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

