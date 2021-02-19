Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 366.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 394,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,963,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

OMC stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

