Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLLI. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

