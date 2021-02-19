Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,743,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after buying an additional 489,787 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 275,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 617,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

