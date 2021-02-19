Old North State Trust LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,569. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.07. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $467.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

