Old North State Trust LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 92,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.27. 12,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

