Old North State Trust LLC Has $274,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,556.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481,962 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in MetLife by 542.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $11,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 90,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

