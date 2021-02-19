Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. 60,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,396. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

