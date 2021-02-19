Old North State Trust LLC Buys 2,624 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,095,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Unilever by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,191 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 52,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

