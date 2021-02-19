Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.71. 15,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.65 and a 200 day moving average of $241.65. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.