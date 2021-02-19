OKB (OKB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $838.60 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.63 or 0.00026569 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $877.74 million and approximately $838.60 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 62% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00768236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00042628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020877 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00040351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.07 or 0.04624088 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

