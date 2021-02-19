Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.45

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 65194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Raymond James raised Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

In related news, Director John Brydson sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$31,693.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$231,923.72.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

