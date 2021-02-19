Observer Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded 67% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00062361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.00759274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00042871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00059840 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.24 or 0.04590091 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.