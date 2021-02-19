NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $276,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $528,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $271,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $275,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $595.71. The stock had a trading volume of 245,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

