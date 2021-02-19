Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Major Shareholder Sells $41,990.40 in Stock

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $41,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,111 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $154,341.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:NES opened at $3.09 on Friday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

