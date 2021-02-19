Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $63.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

