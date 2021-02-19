NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from NRW’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.62.

In other NRW news, insider Julian Pemberton 2,137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through four business segments: Civil, Mining, Drill and Blast, and Mining Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

