Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $265.29

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $265.29, but opened at $293.00. Novavax shares last traded at $281.38, with a volume of 25,682 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novavax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 56.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

