Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $265.29

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $265.29, but opened at $293.00. Novavax shares last traded at $281.38, with a volume of 25,682 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novavax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 56.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.
