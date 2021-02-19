Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,755,407 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.41.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

