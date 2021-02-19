Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Position Lessened by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $522,530 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

