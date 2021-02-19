Northcoast Research Comments on Coherent, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coherent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Coherent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COHR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $252.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.12. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $264.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 462.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.