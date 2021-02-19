Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.