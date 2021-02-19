Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.50 ($47.65).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR:NOEJ opened at €40.68 ($47.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 710.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.