NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €40.68 ($47.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.65 and a 200-day moving average of €33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

