Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NOMD stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

