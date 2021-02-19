Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NOMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.
NOMD stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
