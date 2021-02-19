NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00063738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00808960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00037666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00062904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021133 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.13 or 0.04811486 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.