Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.18 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.10.

NYSE NOAH opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Noah by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Noah by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Noah by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Noah by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

