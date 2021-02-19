nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) PT Raised to $53.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

