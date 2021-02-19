Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

