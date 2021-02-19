Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $325.16 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.