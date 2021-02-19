Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.15.

SNPS opened at $270.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

