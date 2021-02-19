NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.28-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. NiSource has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

