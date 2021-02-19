NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.90. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 358,857 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

