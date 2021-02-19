NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.42-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.13 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.12-6.32 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Barclays raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.54.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

