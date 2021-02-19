NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.42-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.13 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 6.12-6.32 EPS.
NICE stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
