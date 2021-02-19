NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Wedbush

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.54.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.56. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,329. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NICE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,914,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.