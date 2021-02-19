NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Up 149.1% This Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 149.1% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for about $90.73 or 0.00172473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00512367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00093416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00076908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00082377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.56 or 0.00447806 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

