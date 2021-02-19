NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,917 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after buying an additional 2,143,988 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,033,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after buying an additional 249,693 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $69,611,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.